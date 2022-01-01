Contains 2 0.5g pre-rolls. No Trim. No Shake. Only Full Buds.



Las Vegas Triangle Kush (LVTK) is a cross of Las Vegas Lemon Skunk and Triangle Kush. LVTK is a well-balanced hybrid, great for any time of the day or night. Her flowers are dense and literally greasy with resin. The terpene profile is LOUD, and the effect is just as strong.