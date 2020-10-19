The Pharm 7 gram pre-packed flower in Lemon Brulee is roughly a 60/40 Sativa leaning hybrid that has retained many of the Indica traits desired by most growers. Its lineage is Death by Lemons crossed with Sensiburn OG and bred by Covert Genetics. It has a cerebral, uplifting effect when harvested at its peak of maturity. It breathes smooth, with a heavy lemon and grapefruit flavor for the citrus lovers out there.



The Pharm flower is grown in a sustainable Dutch greenhouse. Buds are harvested at their peak to ensure the freshest possible product. Our growing practices produce strong cannabinoid and terpene profiles, creating an unparalleled entourage effect and full flavor profile.