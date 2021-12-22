The Pharm 7 gram pre-packed flower in Royal Cherry Diesel (RCD) is an unknown OG Kush phenotype. It is a balanced slightly Indica leaning hybrid. RCD flowers are visually pleasing to look at, with purple hues throughout and a nice coating of resin.



The Pharm flower is grown in a sustainable Dutch greenhouse. Buds are harvested at their peak to ensure the freshest possible product. Our growing practices produce strong cannabinoid and terpene profiles, creating an unparalleled entourage effect and full flavor profile.