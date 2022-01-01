About this product
Contains 7 0.5g pre-rolls. No Trim. No Shake. Only Full Buds.
Royal Cherry Diesel (RCD) is an unknown OG Kush phenotype. It is a balanced slightly Indica leaning hybrid. RCD flowers are visually pleasing to look at, with purple hues throughout and a nice coating of resin.
About this brand
The Pharm
Sun grown. High potency. Rad prices.
We’re committed to sustainability first. From our packaging to our grow practices, we’re creating a new standard of cannabis.
We believe in cannabis at the speed of you. Whether it’s your first time or your weekly routine, our Pharm to customer model allows us to price our product right.
