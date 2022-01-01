About this product
Contain 2 0.5g pre-rolls. No Trim. No Shake. Only Full Buds.
Sled Dawg is an 75/25 indica dominant hybrid created through crossing White Dawg and Cherry Mountain. This flower gets its name from its lineage as well as its super frosty appearance. Sled Dawg buds have fluffy, dark olive green nugs that are spattered with bright red hairs and completely coated from top to bottom in frosty white crystal trichomes. Aromas of grape cotton candy and sweet berries, with a heavy pungent skunky overtone as the flower is burned. The flavor is of sweet berry cotton candy with a light touch of earthy herbs upon exhale.
About this brand
The Pharm
Sun grown. High potency. Rad prices.
We’re committed to sustainability first. From our packaging to our grow practices, we’re creating a new standard of cannabis.
We believe in cannabis at the speed of you. Whether it’s your first time or your weekly routine, our Pharm to customer model allows us to price our product right.
