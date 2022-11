The Del Mar fits comfortably into the palm of your hand, evoking the serenity of a relaxing on a warm secluded beach. Cast in stoneware from the shape of a found shell. Bowl, mouth piece, and interior are glazed in glossy white for easy clean up. Shell–like matte glaze on exterior.



- Stoneware

- Slipcast & Hand finished

- 5" long x 2" wide