Slim, elegant, and practical, the Voltaire pipe features a small compartment in front to pack your material. Mouth pieces are finished in gold overglaze. Pipes are made by hand in small batches and go through three kiln firings to be completed. Colors: Choose from white/gold, red/gold, sage/gold, or black/gold.
- Porcelain
- Slipcast & hand finished
- Brushed with 22kt gold overglaze
- Approx 3.25" long x 0.3" wide
