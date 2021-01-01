The Raw Botanics Co.
About this product
The smooth consistency of our Raw Advantage CBD Hand and Body Lotion will leave your skin feeling moisture-rich—without feeling greasy, sticky, or oily. This product contains Vitamin A and D, glycerin, aloe vera, almond oil, lemongrass & ginger terpenes, and Vitamin E.
Nano-amplified to increase bioavailability and provide quicker onset action. This means you can use less product because your body is able to efficiently absorb more of it, so you get more for less!
Product Description:
4oz / 300 mg Active Broad Spectrum
No additives or preservatives
Lemongrass & Ginger Terpenes
Made in the USA from premium organically grown Kentucky Hemp
Vitamin A, D, E, Aloe Vera, Almond Oil
Ethically Sourced Vegan and Cruelty-Free
Easily Absorbed in Your Skin
Benefits:
Antibacterial and Anti-fungal
Stress Reducer
Anti-inflammatory
Muscle Relaxation
Sleep Aid
