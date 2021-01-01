About this product

The smooth consistency of our Raw Advantage CBD Hand and Body Lotion will leave your skin feeling moisture-rich—without feeling greasy, sticky, or oily. This product contains Vitamin A and D, glycerin, aloe vera, almond oil, lemongrass & ginger terpenes, and Vitamin E.



Nano-amplified to increase bioavailability and provide quicker onset action. This means you can use less product because your body is able to efficiently absorb more of it, so you get more for less!



Product Description:

4oz / 300 mg Active Broad Spectrum

No additives or preservatives

Lemongrass & Ginger Terpenes

Made in the USA from premium organically grown Kentucky Hemp

Vitamin A, D, E, Aloe Vera, Almond Oil

Ethically Sourced Vegan and Cruelty-Free

Easily Absorbed in Your Skin

Benefits:

Antibacterial and Anti-fungal

Stress Reducer

Anti-inflammatory

Muscle Relaxation

Sleep Aid