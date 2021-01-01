The Raw Botanics Co.
About this product
Our timed-released Raw Recovery features hemp-derived cannabinoids and an essential oil blend that acts quickly to dissolve muscle tension by utilizing the soothing coolness of menthol blended with the uplifting aromas of lavender and rosemary.
Nano-amplified to increase bioavailability and provide quicker onset action. This means you can use less product because your body is able to efficiently absorb more of it, so you get more for less!
Product Description:
50/ml / 500mg Active Broad Spectrum CBD
No additives or preservatives
2% Menthol
Made in the USA from premium organically grown Kentucky Hemp
Vitamin E
Ethically Sourced Vegan and Cruelty-Free
Easily Absorbed in Your Skin
Benefits:
Pain Relief
Antioxidant
Anti-inflammatory
Muscle Relaxation
Increase Circulation
Skin Hydration
