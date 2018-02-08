The Re-Up
Bermuda Sour
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
THC: 25.77%
Crack open this cannister and enjoy the creative and energizing effects of Bermuda Sour by The Re-Up!
Crack open this cannister and enjoy the creative and energizing effects of Bermuda Sour by The Re-Up!
Bermuda Sour effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
100% of people report feeling hungry
Dry eyes
100% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
50% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!