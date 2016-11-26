The Seed Pharm Marijuana Seeds
About this product
TheSeedPharm.com Arjan Haze Marijuana Seeds - Arjan’s Haze 1 is a hybrid of indica and sativa strains. This marijuana strain is known for being a mostly sativa plant. Arjan Haze Marijuana Seeds could be cultivated both indoors and outdoors. It will provide a medium flowering period of around 77 days on average. Arjan Haze Marijuana Seeds has a THC content of about 20-25%. This strain will give users an extremely psychoactive high, strong and long lasting. Arjan Haze Marijuana Seeds has a spicy, minty sativa taste. Medicinally, it is effective in pain therapy and appetite stimulation. Patients feel energetic, happy and uplifted. This premium marijuana strain is an award winning marijuana strain. Arjan Haze Marijuana Seeds has won first place in the 2004 High Times People Cannabis Cup. The yield of Arjan’s Haze is around 900grams per meter squared. Recommended for moderately experienced growers, Arjan Haze Marijuana Seeds will not disappoint.
Strawberry Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
113 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
53% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!