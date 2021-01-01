About this product

TheSeedPharm.com Granddaddy Purps Marijuana Seeds is a high yielding, extremely potent strain generating large amounts of THC at each bud site. During Granddaddy Purps Marijuana Seeds flowering (8-9 weeks) the buds become big and dense and take on a beautiful dark purple tinge, generating huge amounts of shiny THC crystals. This highly resinous strain gives off an unbelievably sweet aroma with slight pine and sandalwood undertones. The sweetness comes through in the smoke with a delightful sweet grape taste. Granddaddy Purps Marijuana Seeds buzz delivers an intense indica stone thanks to this strains high potency. Excellent medical strain, particularly for pain relief and insomnia. Granddaddy Purps Marijuana Seeds are suitable for indoor and outdoors. Fast becoming an iconic strain, buy it while you can!