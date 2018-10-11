The Seed Pharm Marijuana Seeds
About this product
TheSeedPharm.com Malawi Gold Marijuana Seeds are harvested exclusively in the northern plateau of Malawi, Malawi Gold seeds is a subtropical strain of marijuana best known for its sweet and earthly scent with a hint of lemon tang. It gets this flavor from its dense buds which grow in abundance and quality. It is a typical pure sativa strain with a large but thin fan-like leaves and a Christmas tree-like structure. Malawi Gold Marijuana Seeds are locally known as Chamba and is considered one of the finest and most sought after strains of sativa.
Malawi Gold effects
Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
14% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
42% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
42% of people say it helps with fatigue
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
