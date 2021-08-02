About this product

TheSeedPharm.com Trainwreck Marijuana Seeds are a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that hits you as hard as a freight train that you don't see coming. This premium strain burns quick and produces thick smoke that will almost certainly get you coughing. People swear by Trainwreck Marijuana Seeds for its pain relief and other medicinal qualities. The THC content of this strain is about 20-24%. Medicinally, Trainwreck Marijuana Seeds is a great strain for helping treat Depression, Muscle tension, Muscle aches, Soreness, Cramps associated with PMS, RLS, DDD, nausea. Some pain caused by nerve damage. Trainwreck Marijuana Seeds make a patient feel euphoric, happy and uplifted. Trainwreck Marijuana Seeds are great to help relieve stress, pain, and depression. Trainwreck Marijuana Seeds are definitely a strain recommended for experienced smokers. As an outdoor strain, this grows slowly, taking up 9 months before flowering. However, as an indoor strain it only takes about 9 weeks to flower. Trainwreck Marijuana Seeds are a heavy yielder and behaves like a vine once properly nurtured. The thick white resin that give this wonderful strain its unique high and flavor will eventually cover its buds during the flowering stage.