The Yocan Evolve Plus is arguably the most well known vaporizer from Yocan Brand. The coils for the Yocan Evolve Plus are made with quartz rather than ceramic materials. The dual quartz coils provide the smoothest and cleanest hits from your Yocan vape. The coil cap is designed to prevent any leakage or sticky messes from occuring. On the bottom of the vaporizer there is a twist off silicone jar that acts as a perfect storage compartment. This feature makes the Evolve Plus a perfect vaporizer to travel with. Be sure to purchase a pack of Evolve Plus Replacement Coils along with your order. It's always a good idea to be ahead of the game!



Features:



Evolve Plus vaporizer atomizer attachment for C

Long Lasting Evolve Plus battery (1100 mah)

Dabber tool

Micro USB charger

Extra quartz dual coil

Twist Off Silicone Jar

Instructions