The Source of All
Yocan Hive 2.0
About this product
The original Yocan Hive was a hit, however the Yocan Hive 2.0 Kit is an upgrade! The biggest difference between the 2 vapes is the Hive 2.0 features an adjustable voltage option. This new option features 3 power options, and allows you to be in complete control of your vaping experience. Similar to the original Hive, the 2.0 is portable, light, and discreet. It has a built in 650mAh battery that'll provide you with hours of vaping before having to re-charge again. The 2.0 also features a removable and magnetic mouthpiece/atomizer. The Kit comes with (1) 1.0ohm atomizer installed with a quartz coil. The quartz coil provides clean and flavorful hits from the vape. It also comes with (1) 1.8ohm atomizer that has a 0.8ml capacity and is completely leak proof. To charge, simply plug in the micro USB cable provided to the side micro USB charging port on the vape.
Features:
Yocan Hive 2.0 Kit
Removable & Magnetic Mouthpiece/Tank
Dimensions: 3-1/4" x 1-1/8" x 5/8"
Adjustable Voltage (3 Power Levels)
650mAh Battery
(1) 1.ohm Atomizer with Quartz Coil
(1) 1.8ohm Atomizer with Top Fill Design
Capacity: 0.8ml
Leak Resistant
Battery Life Indicator Light
Micro USB Charging port
Comes with USB Cable
(1) Dabber Tool
Features:
Yocan Hive 2.0 Kit
Removable & Magnetic Mouthpiece/Tank
Dimensions: 3-1/4" x 1-1/8" x 5/8"
Adjustable Voltage (3 Power Levels)
650mAh Battery
(1) 1.ohm Atomizer with Quartz Coil
(1) 1.8ohm Atomizer with Top Fill Design
Capacity: 0.8ml
Leak Resistant
Battery Life Indicator Light
Micro USB Charging port
Comes with USB Cable
(1) Dabber Tool
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!