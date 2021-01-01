About this product

The original Yocan Hive was a hit, however the Yocan Hive 2.0 Kit is an upgrade! The biggest difference between the 2 vapes is the Hive 2.0 features an adjustable voltage option. This new option features 3 power options, and allows you to be in complete control of your vaping experience. Similar to the original Hive, the 2.0 is portable, light, and discreet. It has a built in 650mAh battery that'll provide you with hours of vaping before having to re-charge again. The 2.0 also features a removable and magnetic mouthpiece/atomizer. The Kit comes with (1) 1.0ohm atomizer installed with a quartz coil. The quartz coil provides clean and flavorful hits from the vape. It also comes with (1) 1.8ohm atomizer that has a 0.8ml capacity and is completely leak proof. To charge, simply plug in the micro USB cable provided to the side micro USB charging port on the vape.



Features:



Yocan Hive 2.0 Kit

Removable & Magnetic Mouthpiece/Tank

Dimensions: 3-1/4" x 1-1/8" x 5/8"

Adjustable Voltage (3 Power Levels)

650mAh Battery

(1) 1.ohm Atomizer with Quartz Coil

(1) 1.8ohm Atomizer with Top Fill Design

Capacity: 0.8ml

Leak Resistant

Battery Life Indicator Light

Micro USB Charging port

Comes with USB Cable

(1) Dabber Tool