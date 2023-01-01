12.5 mg of Delta-9 THC per gummy 20 gummies per bottle Fast-acting Delta 9 THC Gummies Potent & long lasting Extracted from top-of-the-line USA-based Hemp Vegan & cruelty-free - No animal products ever used Tested by Independent Labs Made in the USA Farm Bill Compliant : <0.3% ∆9THC
Serving Size: 1 gummy (4.5 g) Servings per bottle: 20 gummies per container Core Ingredients: Delta-9 THC
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
The Standard is a luxurious line of cannabis products crafted by cannabis connoisseurs for the cannabis connoisseur. We are revolutionizing the hemp industry — using only 100% cannabis-derived terpenes. Birthed in Cheyenne, Wyoming, The Standard is a group of people who chase excellence. Driven to innovate the Industry. Pushing to raise the quality within Hemp Cannabis products. We want to give you the best; because you deserve it.