The Stoner Puzzle Stash
Is this your brand?
Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.claim your brand
About The Stoner Puzzle Stash
You’re high—now what? Announcing the perfect companion of puzzles and games for anyone who enjoys getting baked now and then. Here are word searches, including Munchie-Mania (Dude, can you find nachos, Steakumms, cake icing, Doritos?). Mazes, like the Customs Quagmire—can you pilot a van made out of marijuana from Mexico to San Francisco? Fill-in-the-Pictures: Oh no! Cheech just singed off his mustache! Can you draw it back on? Plus the super-simple, super-amusing activity Trace Your Face: Tilt forward from the couch until your face rests in the empty pizza box on the coffee table. Pick up a pencil and, holding the pointy side down, trace your face. This activity is not timed.