About this product
Cherries, berries, fennel and fruit punch you in the face with Goji OG. Nepali OG and Snow Lotus melded to make this indica-dominant hybrid, which can get you as high as the Himalayas, where the Goji berry is found. Goji’s terpene profile is tall on the myrcene and limonene.
About this strain
Goji OG, also known as "Goji OG Kush," "Goji," and "OG Goji," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain Bodhi Seeds crossed between Nepali OG and Snow Lotus. The flavor of Goji OG is as unique as the berry it's named after, offering a dynamic aroma including red berry, black cherry, strawberry, hawaiian punch, and licorice. Indoor or outdoor grows offer high yields with a flowering time of around 9 weeks.
Goji OG effects
Reported by real people like you
210 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
29% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Terpene Store
The Terpene Store, one of the original flavor-houses, has been pioneering the industry and working with top brands for over six years. We have a wide variety of over 200+ terpene flavors and can custom formulate for any scale company large to small. All our products are third party tested and created in our ISO 7, Class 10,000 Clean Room. We use 100% premium food grade ingredients that DO NOT include any PG, VG, PEG, MCT or other fillers. Based in Los Angeles, we are a family-owned-and-operated business with over 20+ employees that are hard at work to serve our clientele.