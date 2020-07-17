About this product
The Lime is sublime! Cactus Cooler and the Original Lemonade blend beautifully in this citrusy sip. Your favorite fresh green things– lime and pine– soothe your stress and wake up your head. Limonene and pinene are Lime OG’s dominant terpenes. Contains 0% THC and Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Linalool, Pinene, & Terpineol
About this strain
A Lime Skunk mother and a Triple OG Father come together to create Lime OG by Exotic Genetix. This strain puts out a sour lime candy terpene profile that is as delicious as it sounds. Its mother is noted for a clear-headed buzz that allows you to go about your day, while its father has sedating and calming effects. When crossed you, get a downright pleasant buzz that goes all day long
Lime OG effects
Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
30% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
The Terpene Store
The Terpene Store, one of the original flavor-houses, has been pioneering the industry and working with top brands for over six years. We have a wide variety of over 200+ terpene flavors and can custom formulate for any scale company large to small. All our products are third party tested and created in our ISO 7, Class 10,000 Clean Room. We use 100% premium food grade ingredients that DO NOT include any PG, VG, PEG, MCT or other fillers. Based in Los Angeles, we are a family-owned-and-operated business with over 20+ employees that are hard at work to serve our clientele.