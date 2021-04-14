About this product
Our Melonatta strain terpene formulation is a sweet and zesty blend of Midwest Best, Watermelon Zkittlez, and Lemon Tree. This Sativa-dominant Hybrid is refreshingly tangy and packs an energizing punch. Thanks to the notable Pinene ingredient, this terp wakes the senses and delivers all the right vibes. Strains with a flavor defined by Pinene terpenes, like Melonatta, are great for adding a melony, lemony kick to your day-time flower blends.
Melonatta is an indica-dominant marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Melonatta - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Melonatta effects
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Creative
55% of people report feeling creative
Anxious
11% of people report feeling anxious
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Arthritis
11% of people say it helps with arthritis
Migraines
11% of people say it helps with migraines
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
The Terpene Store, one of the original flavor-houses, has been pioneering the industry and working with top brands for over six years. We have a wide variety of over 200+ terpene flavors and can custom formulate for any scale company large to small. All our products are third party tested and created in our ISO 7, Class 10,000 Clean Room. We use 100% premium food grade ingredients that DO NOT include any PG, VG, PEG, MCT or other fillers. Based in Los Angeles, we are a family-owned-and-operated business with over 20+ employees that are hard at work to serve our clientele.