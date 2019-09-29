About this product
Perfect for twilight (or any time!) Sunset Punch is a flowery cross between Purple Punch and Sunset Sherbet. Fruity and woody, this indica-dominant strain will put you in the mind of calming pink and orange skies. The Terpene Store is located in Los Angeles, CA and available to custom formulate any flavor you desire!
Purple Sunset from Ethos Genetics is a complex cross involving Purple Punch, Mandarin Sunset, and Mandarin Cookies. The fruity terpenes express notes of sweet, citrus, and even spice alongside floral berries. Purple Sunset offers a calming high that may help you wind down without feeling sleepy and completely lethargic.
Purple Sunset effects
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
34% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
1% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
9% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
The Terpene Store, one of the original flavor-houses, has been pioneering the industry and working with top brands for over six years. We have a wide variety of over 200+ terpene flavors and can custom formulate for any scale company large to small. All our products are third party tested and created in our ISO 7, Class 10,000 Clean Room. We use 100% premium food grade ingredients that DO NOT include any PG, VG, PEG, MCT or other fillers. Based in Los Angeles, we are a family-owned-and-operated business with over 20+ employees that are hard at work to serve our clientele.