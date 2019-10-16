About this product
Humulene and myrcene are what give Super Jack his powers– that and the super-sativa genetics from his super parents Super Jack Silver and Jack Herer. Super Jack has a sweet and spicy stench. Super Jack can help you have a super day– it helps provide energy and spark.
About this strain
Super Jack, also known as "Super Jack Herer" and "Super Silver Jack," is a sativa marijuana strain. Super Jack mixes Super Silver Haze with the illustrious Jack Herer to create a sweet, spiced blend with a rich buttery aroma. The potent effects spark creativity and provides an uplifting boost of energy. Super Jack is a great daytime strain that will calm any anxieties and propel you through your day.
Super Jack effects
Reported by real people like you
147 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
71% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
65% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Terpene Store
The Terpene Store, one of the original flavor-houses, has been pioneering the industry and working with top brands for over six years. We have a wide variety of over 200+ terpene flavors and can custom formulate for any scale company large to small. All our products are third party tested and created in our ISO 7, Class 10,000 Clean Room. We use 100% premium food grade ingredients that DO NOT include any PG, VG, PEG, MCT or other fillers. Based in Los Angeles, we are a family-owned-and-operated business with over 20+ employees that are hard at work to serve our clientele.