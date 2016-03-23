About this product
4 out of 5 dentists recommend Trident– this hybrid’s high CBD content makes it known as a perfect strain for killing pain while maintaining mental clarity. Its sour candy / forest essence comes from its high terpene composition, laden with linalool and limonene.
Trident is a hybrid strain that is notable for its extremely high CBD content of 12%. As a result, it’s an excellent strain for managing pain or dealing with symptoms while remaining mentally focused. Trident’s low THC levels (usually under 6%) don’t mean you won’t feel any sort of cerebral effects, but they tend to be mild and unobtrusive. These sticky flowers have a pleasant sweet and sour aroma.
24 people told us about effects:
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Focused
62% of people report feeling focused
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
4% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
3% | medium-low
CBD Strength
8% | medium-low
The Terpene Store
The Terpene Store, one of the original flavor-houses, has been pioneering the industry and working with top brands for over six years. We have a wide variety of over 200+ terpene flavors and can custom formulate for any scale company large to small. All our products are third party tested and created in our ISO 7, Class 10,000 Clean Room. We use 100% premium food grade ingredients that DO NOT include any PG, VG, PEG, MCT or other fillers. Based in Los Angeles, we are a family-owned-and-operated business with over 20+ employees that are hard at work to serve our clientele.