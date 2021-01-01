Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand The Terrapin Co. Studio

The Terrapin Co. Studio

Terrapin "Weed Queen" Lighter and Blunt Travel Case *Customizable

About this product

Made from 100% biodegradable material! This product reduce odor, protects against damage and keeps your smoking article discrete and secure! Never forget your lighter again! Our product holds smoking article/articles and a standard size Clipper* lighter. Easily wear our products as an accessory at festivals, camping or on hikes!

100% Satisfaction Guaranteed! *Clipper lighter and smoking articles NOT included.
Must be +21 to Purchase. For Legal and Medical Use Only! Patent Protected* Not to be used as drug paraphernalia.*

The Future of Smoking is Now!

www.theterrapinco.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!