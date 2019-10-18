The Trusted Lab CBD Day Time Gummies are True Full Spectrum (<0.3% THC) and are an easy, and tasty way to experience the reported benefits of this powerful healing agent (CBD) that is changing peoples lives for the better. The day time gummies are perfect for "on the go" relief. Created to help quickly and powerfully combat feelings of stress, tension, inflammation, aches, strains, and lack of focus. In short, created to help maintain the benefits of CBD and the feeling of overall wellness. An overall feeling of balance, well-being, and relief are reported by its users.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
The Trusted Lab CBD - Trusted CBD oil with best selection of lab-tested, organic CBD oil, tinctures, gummies, soft-gels, and creams made in America. Full Spectrum CBD. Broad Spectrum CBD. All natural. Free Shipping.
Stay in touch
Get perks like local deals, new strain spotlights, and a free jar of CBD:THC gummies when you sign up ($49 value)!
By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Offer valid for new Leafly subscribers. Available to US residents only, valid only where legal.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.