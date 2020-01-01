 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. The Truth
The Truth is well-crafted weed and joints.
Nighttime is an indica.
Anytime is a hybrid.
Daytime is a sativa.
Micro-Crystalline Cannabinoid Powder is a highly potent concentrate.
About The Truth

We embrace The Truth about the benefits of the plant to mind, body and soul. Using hand-selected flowers that are sourced from trusted growers, The Truth is a boutique collection of well-crafted cannabis products. Each package contains only the highest quality, pesticide-free flower. We grow cannabis the same way we have for over 30 years. Every harvest of The Truth starts with carefully selected seeds, chosen for their unique genetic lineage and high terpene profiles. Unlike massive grow operations, we have an individual relationship with each plant. Hand watered, hand picked, and hand trimmed; our flower is grown organic, dark room cured, pesticide free, with no additives.