Uncover the allure of Poison Apple Death Drops Gummies, offering 1,500mg of a unique Delta-6 THC and THC-P blend. With 150mg per gummy in a 10-piece bag, they're lab-tested for your peace of mind, compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill, and made in the USA from industrial hemp, containing less than .3% Delta-9 THC.



• Poison Apple | 1,500mg Gummies | 150mg/Pc | 10pc/Bag

• Blend – Delta-6 THC, THC-P

• Third-Party Lab Tested View Lab Results Here

• Compliant With The 2018 Farm Bill

• Made In The USA With Industrial Hemp

• Contains Less Than .3% Of Delta-9 THC

