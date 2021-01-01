Loading…
Logo for the brand TheraOne

TheraOne

Recover CBD Lotion

About this product

Meet your high-potency solution for calming post-workout inflammation and faster whole-body recovery. This cooling, restoring CBD lotion helps ease soreness, discomfort, and tension with USDA Certified Organic CBD and nourishing, restorative all-natural essential oils.

Benefits:
•Perfect for post-workout recovery
•Helps calm post-workout inflammation
•Helps ease discomfort, soreness, and stiffness
•USDA Certified Organic, vegan, and cruelty-free
