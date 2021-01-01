About this product

When tough workouts and intense days take a toll on your body, this targeted CBD body balm helps easediscomfort and tension to help you address problem areas right when they strike. Formulated with USDA Certified Organic CBD and a powerful blend of turmeric, menthol, and other nourishing all-natural essential oils.



Benefits:

•Helps ease acute discomfort, stiffness, and tension

•Most potent TheraOne solution for targeting problem areas

•Nourishes and restores

•USDA Certified Organic and cruelty-free