When tough workouts and intense days take a toll on your body, this targeted CBD body balm helps easediscomfort and tension to help you address problem areas right when they strike. Formulated with USDA Certified Organic CBD and a powerful blend of turmeric, menthol, and other nourishing all-natural essential oils.
Benefits:
•Helps ease acute discomfort, stiffness, and tension
•Most potent TheraOne solution for targeting problem areas
•Nourishes and restores
•USDA Certified Organic and cruelty-free
