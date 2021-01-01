Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand TheraOne

TheraOne

TheraOne Revive CBD Body Balm (Jar)

Buy Here

About this product

When tough workouts and intense days take a toll on your body, this targeted CBD body balm helps easediscomfort and tension to help you address problem areas right when they strike. Formulated with USDA Certified Organic CBD and a powerful blend of turmeric, menthol, and other nourishing all-natural essential oils.

Benefits:
•Helps ease acute discomfort, stiffness, and tension
•Most potent TheraOne solution for targeting problem areas
•Nourishes and restores
•USDA Certified Organic and cruelty-free
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!