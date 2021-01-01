About this product

Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid with qualities similar to its parent, GSC. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward.



Genetics: GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) x Face Off OG

% Indica/ Sativa: 70% / 30%

Type: Indica

Smell: Classic OG Kush, sweet, pungent, earthy

Flavors: Earthy, Sweet, Pine

Appearance: Thick white furry trichomes marbled with Pale Khaki Lime green

Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric, Sleepy, Uplifted