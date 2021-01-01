About this product

This strain comes out of Los Angeles, and it rocketed to the top of the charts at many legal dispensaries across the United States. It was such a hit that it sold out everywhere within months. Since cultivators didn’t anticipate its success, seed banks ran dry, and only a few clones of this incredible strain were preserved. It’s now one of the most sought-after strains by growers in the lower 48, and today it’s incredibly difficult to find original genetics of The MAC cannabis strain.



Genetics: Alien Cookies x Colombia Gold x Starfighter

% Indica/ Sativa: 50% / 50%

Type: Hybrid

Smell: Orange creamsicle and musk

Flavors: Gala apples, Biscuits, Gas

Appearance: Heavy white trichomes coating the abundant sharp sugar leaves, radiating structure with purple blush and bright orange hair

Effects: Very even hybrid feeling strain, fun and grounded