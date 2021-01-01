Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Tightpac

Tightpac

Grindervac Black

About this product

The incredible Grindervac not only grinds your favorite herbs into a fine powder - it is also a vacuum sealed container that will keep your herbs fresh for very long periods of time. It features an air tight storage compartment on the top of the cap and comes with a plastic poker to easily scrape grinds from the specially designed 3 chamber bottom grinder. We recommend carrying your favorite flowers or buds intact to your destination - then grind away - relax and enjoy life! Military Grade Plastic - Super Strong. Dimensions: 1"tall X 3" dia / 0.07 liters. Capacity: can hold up to 10 grams. Available in many other colors.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!