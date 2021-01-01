About this product

The incredible Grindervac not only grinds your favorite herbs into a fine powder - it is also a vacuum sealed container that will keep your herbs fresh for very long periods of time. It features an air tight storage compartment on the top of the cap and comes with a plastic poker to easily scrape grinds from the specially designed 3 chamber bottom grinder. We recommend carrying your favorite flowers or buds intact to your destination - then grind away - relax and enjoy life! Military Grade Plastic - Super Strong. Dimensions: 1"tall X 3" dia / 0.07 liters. Capacity: can hold up to 10 grams. Available in many other colors.