Wow feel blessed when 1 oz comes your way! Chilling at home or heading out on the open road, one needs peace of mind. Having your (TV3) Tightvac full of your favorite herb can make the difference between the in-laws being outlaws! The soda can size Tightvac fits in smaller backpacks & larger purses. The ultimate storage container for Medical Herbs, keeping your nugs, buds and flowers fresher for longer. With 3 body styles to choose from, you can keep down low with Solid, make your friends say wow, with Clear, or stay classy and cool with a Tint body. Have a collection of different strains? Keep them all - fresher for longer. To achieve a smell proof situation we highly recommend using a strong zip lock bag inside the VAC. For longer term storage a moisture disc may want to be used. It’s a personal preference. Dimensions: 5-5/8"tall x 3-3/8"diameter (14.3 cm x 8.6 cm). Medical Herbs: up to 1 oz. Available in many other colors!