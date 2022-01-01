About this product
Tiki Mike's gummy 4-pack is a great way to enjoy the benefits and fun of Delta 8 while trying out various flavors. Keep a few 4-packs on hand to enjoy for yourself or share with friends!
Each gummy contains 20 mg of our Delta 8 THC. You can start with half (10 mg) to see how it goes, and adjust as needed. Our gummies are organic and vegan, too.
Berry, Lemon, Peach & Green Apple
About this brand
Tiki Mike's THC
We pride ourselves in providing the highest quality hemp-based products available.
Delivering unmatched potency & purity is our mission.
