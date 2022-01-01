Alaska, named for its cool and refreshing taste, this sativa provides a lucid and uplifting effect immediately after use. This strain contains compounds that help alleviate symptoms of anxiety, depression, and exhaustion.



Available in an easy-to-use syringe, this highly-concentrated cannabis oil can be taken sublingually, used in cooking, or mixed into topicals. The graduated glass container and stainless steel plunger design, allows for accurate dosing, dispensing the exact volume you need without losing any oil in the process. This product is high in cannabinoids and terpenes, making it both effective and flavorful. Be sure to keep your syringe in a cool, dark place to prevent degradation. This product is available exclusively at Vida Cann Florida.

