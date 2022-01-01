About this product
Alaska, named for its cool and refreshing taste, this sativa provides a lucid and uplifting effect immediately after use. This strain contains compounds that help alleviate symptoms of anxiety, depression, and exhaustion.
Available in an easy-to-use syringe, this highly-concentrated cannabis oil can be taken sublingually, used in cooking, or mixed into topicals. The graduated glass container and stainless steel plunger design, allows for accurate dosing, dispensing the exact volume you need without losing any oil in the process. This product is high in cannabinoids and terpenes, making it both effective and flavorful. Be sure to keep your syringe in a cool, dark place to prevent degradation. This product is available exclusively at Vida Cann Florida.
Available in an easy-to-use syringe, this highly-concentrated cannabis oil can be taken sublingually, used in cooking, or mixed into topicals. The graduated glass container and stainless steel plunger design, allows for accurate dosing, dispensing the exact volume you need without losing any oil in the process. This product is high in cannabinoids and terpenes, making it both effective and flavorful. Be sure to keep your syringe in a cool, dark place to prevent degradation. This product is available exclusively at Vida Cann Florida.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Tikun Olam
Tikun Olam, meaning “Repair the World” in Hebrew, became the world’s first organization licensed by a national government to treat patients with medical cannabis. Since 2009, Tikun Olam has curated and produced specific cannabis-based therapies, evaluated individual patient conditions, recorded treatment outcomes, conducted with leading Israeli medical institutions safety and efficacy trials on the medicines derived from its unique strains, and published and presented over twenty peer-reviewed white papers. Extending Tikun Olam’s mission to the United States, its American affiliate leverages this extensive track record of learning and practical experience, offering consistently high-quality products targeting symptomatic relief.