Alaska, named for its cool and refreshing taste, this sativa provides a lucid and uplifting effect immediately after use. This strain contains compounds that help alleviate symptoms of anxiety, depression, and exhaustion.



If you are looking for top-shelf and consistently top-quality flower, look no further than Tikun. With great percentages and even better terpene profiles, our award-winning flower will always provide reliable, quality relief. Our global research shows that our full spectrum flower can help relieve symptoms of anxiety, stress, depression, fibromyalgia, and more. Try it for yourself and you won’t be disappointed.

