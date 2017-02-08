About this product
Alaska, named for its cool and refreshing taste, this sativa provides a lucid and uplifting effect immediately after use. This strain contains compounds that help alleviate symptoms of anxiety, depression, and exhaustion.
With a texture similar to luxury moisturizer, this lotion goes on light and rapidly absorbs into the skin. The airless pump bottle is perfect for easy-to-dose, on-the-go use. This lotion is water-soluble and uses the same batch terpenes for a whole plant profile while providing non-intoxicating relief. Simply apply a small dab of lotion to the affected area and gently massage until the formula is absorbed into the skin.
About this strain
Alaska, developed by Tikun Olam, is an Israeli strain comprised of 70% sativa genetics. With uplifting effects intended for daytime consumption, Alaska has been found to successfully treat an array of medical symptoms including inflammation, pain, nausea, insomnia, and gastrointestinal disorders.
About this brand
Tikun Olam
Tikun Olam, meaning “Repair the World” in Hebrew, became the world’s first organization licensed by a national government to treat patients with medical cannabis. Since 2009, Tikun Olam has curated and produced specific cannabis-based therapies, evaluated individual patient conditions, recorded treatment outcomes, conducted with leading Israeli medical institutions safety and efficacy trials on the medicines derived from its unique strains, and published and presented over twenty peer-reviewed white papers. Extending Tikun Olam’s mission to the United States, its American affiliate leverages this extensive track record of learning and practical experience, offering consistently high-quality products targeting symptomatic relief.