Alaska, named for its cool and refreshing taste, this sativa provides a lucid and uplifting effect immediately after use. This strain contains compounds that help alleviate symptoms of anxiety, depression, and exhaustion.



With a texture similar to luxury moisturizer, this lotion goes on light and rapidly absorbs into the skin. The airless pump bottle is perfect for easy-to-dose, on-the-go use. This lotion is water-soluble and uses the same batch terpenes for a whole plant profile while providing non-intoxicating relief. Simply apply a small dab of lotion to the affected area and gently massage until the formula is absorbed into the skin.

