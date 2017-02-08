About this product
Alaska, named for its cool and refreshing taste, this sativa provides a lucid and uplifting effect immediately after use. This strain contains compounds that help alleviate symptoms of anxiety, depression, and exhaustion.
Tikun pre-rolls are a quick and easy way to experience one of our 6 heirloom strains, rather than smoking out of a pipe or bowl. Unbleached paper cones are stuffed in-house with the same hand-trimmed flower you’ll find in our eighths and are then finished by hand, ensuring the weight is consistent and the density allows for proper airflow. The filter on the end makes them easy to smoke and provides a consistent burn for immediate relief. This product is available exclusively at Vida Cann Florida.
About this strain
Alaska, developed by Tikun Olam, is an Israeli strain comprised of 70% sativa genetics. With uplifting effects intended for daytime consumption, Alaska has been found to successfully treat an array of medical symptoms including inflammation, pain, nausea, insomnia, and gastrointestinal disorders.
About this brand
Tikun Olam
Tikun Olam, meaning “Repair the World” in Hebrew, became the world’s first organization licensed by a national government to treat patients with medical cannabis. Since 2009, Tikun Olam has curated and produced specific cannabis-based therapies, evaluated individual patient conditions, recorded treatment outcomes, conducted with leading Israeli medical institutions safety and efficacy trials on the medicines derived from its unique strains, and published and presented over twenty peer-reviewed white papers. Extending Tikun Olam’s mission to the United States, its American affiliate leverages this extensive track record of learning and practical experience, offering consistently high-quality products targeting symptomatic relief.