Alaska, named for its cool and refreshing taste, this sativa provides a lucid and uplifting effect immediately after use. This strain contains compounds that help alleviate symptoms of anxiety, depression, and exhaustion.



Tikun pre-rolls are a quick and easy way to experience one of our 6 heirloom strains, rather than smoking out of a pipe or bowl. Unbleached paper cones are stuffed in-house with the same hand-trimmed flower you’ll find in our eighths and are then finished by hand, ensuring the weight is consistent and the density allows for proper airflow. The filter on the end makes them easy to smoke and provides a consistent burn for immediate relief. This product is available exclusively at Vida Cann Florida.

