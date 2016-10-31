Alaska, named for its cool and refreshing taste, this sativa provides a lucid and uplifting effect immediately after use. This strain contains compounds that help alleviate symptoms of anxiety, depression, and exhaustion.



Tikun tinctures are made from CO2 extracted cannabis distillate and the same strain andbatch cannabis-derived terpenes. An avocado oil base provides a light and clean sublingual experience, while orange peel extract rounds out the terpene flavor of full-spectrum distillate. A gentle, multi-step extraction process helps preserve the original terpene profile for both great flavor and therapeutic benefit.

