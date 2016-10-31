Alaska, named for its cool and refreshing taste, this sativa provides a lucid and uplifting effect immediately after use. This strain contains compounds that help alleviate symptoms of anxiety, depression, and exhaustion.



Tikun vape cartridges are crafted by combining refined CO2 cannabinoid extract with terpenes derived directly from Tikun strains. A clean, simple extraction process helps preserve the original terpene profile and therapeutic benefits of Tikun genetics. There are no fillers, diluents, additives or thickeners used in the making of this product to ensure the highest quality relief every time.

