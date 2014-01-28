Avidekel, considered “highless” due to a 1:15 THC:CBD ratio, was spearheaded by Dr. Raphael Mechoulam and is regarded as the world's most researched strain. Avidekel is commonly used to alleviate inflammation, anxiety, or symptoms of Epilepsy and Autism Spectrum Disorder.



If you are looking for top-shelf and consistently top-quality flower, look no further than Tikun. With great percentages and even better terpene profiles, our award-winning flower will always provide reliable, quality relief. Our global research shows that our full spectrum flower can help relieve symptoms of anxiety, stress, depression, fibromyalgia, and more. Try it for yourself and you won’t be disappointed.