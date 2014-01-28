Avidekel, considered “highless” due to a 1:15 THC:CBD ratio, was spearheaded by Dr. Raphael Mechoulam and is regarded as the world's most researched strain. Avidekel is commonly used to alleviate inflammation, anxiety, or symptoms of Epilepsy and Autism Spectrum Disorder.



With a texture similar to luxury moisturizer, this lotion goes on light and rapidly absorbs into the skin. The airless pump bottle is perfect for easy-to-dose, on-the-go use. This lotion is water-soluble and uses the same batch terpenes for a whole plant profile while providing non-intoxicating relief. Simply apply a small dab of lotion to the affected area and gently massage until the formula is absorbed into the skin.

