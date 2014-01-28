Avidekel, considered “highless” due to a 1:15 THC:CBD ratio, was spearheaded by Dr. Raphael Mechoulam and is regarded as the world's most researched strain. Avidekel is commonly used to alleviate inflammation, anxiety, or symptoms of Epilepsy and Autism Spectrum Disorder.



Tikun tinctures are made from CO2 extracted cannabis distillate and the same strain and batch cannabis-derived terpenes. An avocado oil base provides a light and clean sublingual experience, while orange peel extract rounds out the terpene flavor of full-spectrum distillate. A gentle, multi-step extraction process helps preserve the original terpene profile for both great flavor and therapeutic benefit.

