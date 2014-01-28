About this product
Avidekel, considered “highless” due to a 1:15 THC:CBD ratio, was spearheaded by Dr. Raphael Mechoulam and is regarded as the world's most researched strain. Avidekel is commonly used to alleviate inflammation, anxiety, or symptoms of Epilepsy and Autism Spectrum Disorder.
Our all-natural topicals have a rich body butter texture. With a base of mango and shea butter, our topicals provide a silky texture and terpene enhanced to provide full-spectrum benefits. With a mango and shea butter base, our terpene enhanced topicals provide full-spectrum benefits in a silky, smooth texture. Tikun topicals go on effortlessly and stay on for extended relief. We use the same cannabis extract that is used in our vapes and tinctures to ensure delivery of the full cannabinoid spectrum.
Avi-Dekel is a sativa-dominant strain developed by Tikun Olam to contain high levels of CBD and almost no THC. Its CBD content, reaching as high as 15.8 percent, is intended to treat inflammation as well as sleep and digestive disorders. Avi-Dekel is ideal for patients seeking relief without the psychoactive effects of THC.
Tikun Olam, meaning “Repair the World” in Hebrew, became the world’s first organization licensed by a national government to treat patients with medical cannabis. Since 2009, Tikun Olam has curated and produced specific cannabis-based therapies, evaluated individual patient conditions, recorded treatment outcomes, conducted with leading Israeli medical institutions safety and efficacy trials on the medicines derived from its unique strains, and published and presented over twenty peer-reviewed white papers. Extending Tikun Olam’s mission to the United States, its American affiliate leverages this extensive track record of learning and practical experience, offering consistently high-quality products targeting symptomatic relief.