Avidekel, considered “highless” due to a 1:15 THC:CBD ratio, was spearheaded by Dr. Raphael Mechoulam and is regarded as the world's most researched strain. Avidekel is commonly used to alleviate inflammation, anxiety, or symptoms of Epilepsy and Autism Spectrum Disorder.



Tikun vape cartridges are crafted by combining refined CO2 cannabinoid extract with terpenes derived directly from Tikun strains. A clean, simple extraction process helps preserve the original terpene profile and therapeutic benefits of Tikun genetics. There are no fillers, diluents, additives, or thickeners used in the making of this product to ensure the highest quality relief every time.

