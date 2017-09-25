Eran Almog, or EA for short, gets its name from one of Tikun’s original patients in Israel. This soothing and sedative Indica is known for providing powerful mental and physical relief, especially for those dealing with PTSD, insomnia, and chronic pain.



If you are looking for top-shelf and consistently top-quality flower, look no further than Tikun. With great percentages and even better terpene profiles, our award-winning flower will always provide reliable, quality relief. Our global research shows that our full spectrum flower can help relieve symptoms of anxiety, stress, depression, fibromyalgia, and more. Try it for yourself and you won’t be disappointed.