About this product
Eran Almog, or EA for short, gets its name from one of Tikun’s original patients in Israel. This soothing and sedative Indica is known for providing powerful mental and physical relief, especially for those dealing with PTSD, insomnia, and chronic pain.
If you are looking for top-shelf and consistently top-quality flower, look no further than Tikun. With great percentages and even better terpene profiles, our award-winning flower will always provide reliable, quality relief. Our global research shows that our full spectrum flower can help relieve symptoms of anxiety, stress, depression, fibromyalgia, and more. Try it for yourself and you won’t be disappointed.
About this strain
Eran Almog, an indica-dominant strain developed by Tikun Olam, is a high THC strain used for treating sleep disorders and nausea. Popular among patients in Israel, Eran Almog also effectively fights inflammation, pain, and indigestion. This variety, named after a Tikun Olam patient, has a THC content that reaches up to 28 percent.
Eran Almog effects
Reported by real people like you
37 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
91% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
62% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
56% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
48% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Tikun Olam
Tikun Olam, meaning “Repair the World” in Hebrew, became the world’s first organization licensed by a national government to treat patients with medical cannabis. Since 2009, Tikun Olam has curated and produced specific cannabis-based therapies, evaluated individual patient conditions, recorded treatment outcomes, conducted with leading Israeli medical institutions safety and efficacy trials on the medicines derived from its unique strains, and published and presented over twenty peer-reviewed white papers. Extending Tikun Olam’s mission to the United States, its American affiliate leverages this extensive track record of learning and practical experience, offering consistently high-quality products targeting symptomatic relief.