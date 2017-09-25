Eran Almog, or EA for short, gets its name from one of Tikun’s original patients in Israel. This soothing and sedative Indica is known for providing powerful mental and physical relief, especially for those dealing with PTSD, insomnia, and chronic pain.



Tikun pre-rolls are a quick and easy way to experience one of our 6 heirloom strains, rather than smoking out of a pipe or bowl. Unbleached paper cones are stuffed in-house with the same hand-trimmed flower you’ll find in our eighths and are then finished by hand, ensuring the weight is consistent and the density allows for proper airflow. The filter on the end makes them easy to smoke and provides a consistent burn for immediate relief. This product is available exclusively at Vida Cann Florida.



