Eran Almog, or EA for short, gets its name from one of Tikun’s original patients in Israel. This soothing and sedative Indica is known for providing powerful mental and physical relief, especially for those dealing with PTSD, insomnia, and chronic pain.



Our Rick Simpson Oil (RSO) is a whole-plant extract, meaning it contains all of cannabis’s raw plant properties like flavonoids, phenols, fats, waxes, lipids, and chlorophyll, along with cannabinoids and terpenes. Packaged in a graduated glass syringe with stainless steel plunger, our RSO can be taken sublingually, used in cooking, or applied topically. Be sure to keep your syringe in a cool, dark place to prevent degradation. This product is available exclusively at Vida Cann Florida.

